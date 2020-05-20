Surbhi Jyoti's List Of Awards For TV Shows Like 'Qubool Hai', 'Naagin 3'

Television star Surbhi Jyoti has become a fan-favourite actor because of her acting prowess. The diva began her television career back in the year 2012 in Zee Tv’s Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover. Since then the diva has appeared in several other television shows and has won the hearts of many. Here is a list of awards and accolades won by Surbhi Jyoti throughout her career so far.

List of Awards won by Surbhi Jyoti

2013 – Indian Television Academy Awards, GR8! Performer of The Year (Female), Qubool Hai

2013 – Indian Telly Awards, Fresh New Face Female, Qubool Hai

2013 – Indian Telly Awards, Best Onscreen Couple (With Karan Singh Grover), Qubool Hai

2015 – Gold Awards, Best Debut Female, Qubool Hai

2015 – Gold Awards, Best Onscreen Jodi (With Karan Singh Grover), Qubool Hai

2015 – Gold Awards, Best Onscreen Jodi (With Karanvir Bohra) Qubool Hai

2018 – Indian Television Academy Awards, Most fit Actress

List of Award nominations received by Surbhi Jyoti

2013, Indian Television Academy Awards, Best Actress, Qubool Hai

2018, Indian Television Academy Awards, Best Actress (Jury), Naagin 3

Professional Front

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen essaying the cameo role of Laila in the fantasy drama television series Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. The series features on Star Plus and is bankrolled jointly by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. The show stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in pivotal roles. The plot of the show revolves around the life of Aman and Roshni who are pole apart but yet connected with each other in extraordinary ways by magic and fate.

Prior to that, Surbhi Jyoti essayed the role of a Naagin in the supernatural fantasy thriller television show Naagin 3. The show was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show revolved around the life of a shape-shifting serpent woman. She fought evil to protect the ultimate source of power, the Naagmani. Along with Surbhi Jyoti, the third season of the supernatural fantasy thriller featured Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Rakshanda Khan in prominent roles while Karisma Tanna made special appearances.

