All Reality TV Shows 'Beyhadh' Actor Jennifer Winget Has Been A Part Of

Jennifer Winget is one of the top actors of the Indian television industry. She has never let her fans down with her acting skills and has stolen the hearts of a huge fan following. Ekta Kapoor was the one who gave Bepannah actor Jennifer Winget the biggest break of her life and launched her on TV. She is popularly considered to be one of the best launches of Ekta Kapoor so far. Let’s take a look at some of the reality TV shows that Jennifer Winget has been part of.

Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka

Comedy Circus was a TV reality show based on the concept of stand-up comedy. In the show, these soap stars performed stand-up comedy along with their comedian partners. The first season of the show was aired in the year 2007 and went live for 13 weeks. Jennifer Winget was a part of this show in the year 2009 as a contestant and she featured along with Parul Chauhan and Bhagwat Mann. 2009's show, titled Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, was judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.

Dekh India Dekh

Dekh India Dekh was the sixth season of the popular stand-up comedy show Comedy Circus. The show was aired on SonyTV and was first premiered on May 30, 2009. The show ended on October 30, 2009. In this season, earlier Jennifer Winget was hosting the show but later was replaced by Shweta Gulati. Shekar Suman and Archana Puran Singh were back on the judging panel with this show.

Zara Nachke Dikha

Zara Nachke Dikha was an Indian dance reality show which aired on STAR One. However, after a few years, it was also aired on STAR Plus. The series debuted on July 14, 2008, and was hosted by Karan Singh Grover and Shweta Gulati. The second season aired two years later on May 1, 2010, in India and was hosted by Jennifer Winget and RJ Mantra. The show featured a variety of Indian cultural and international dance styles. The show was judged by Malaika Arora and Chunkey Pandey in the first season, while Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arshad Warsi and Vaibhavi Merchant were the judges in the second season.

Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout

The show was an Indian reality game show aired on Imagine TV. The show was the Indian version of the American reality show titled Wipeout on ABC. The show consisted of a series of obstacles that the participants need to clear to move on to the next round. The show was organized at the Wipeout course in Buenos Aires and first aired on February 1, 2011. Jennifer Winget, along with some known faces like Debina Bonnerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Kushal Punjabi, and many more, was a contestant of the show.

