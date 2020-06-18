JD Majethia Confirms Film City Has Begun Approving The Shoot Of TV Shows

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, producer-actor JD Majethia, who is also chairman of Indian Film & Television Producers' Council (IFTPC) for TV division, confirmed that the TV shows will start rolling in a week. JD Majethia also talked about resuming the shoot of Sony TV's popular comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In his further conversation, JD Majethia revealed that the team of his show, Bhakarwadi, is waiting to get permission from the district collector of Mira Road as its set is built there.

Resuming shoots of TV serials update

In the interview, JD Majethia added that the makers of the five daily soaps had sent their appeal in the first week of June. And, were granted approval in the past two days. He asserted that once the production company of a serial procures permission, they can start shooting any time. He stated that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will get approval soon. He concluded saying that the shows should start rolling in a week.

The report quoted him saying that the Film City is granting permission gradually and ensuring that protocols are being followed. He mentioned that the permission for those wanting to shoot outside Film City will start coming in soon. Reportedly, the Film City set the ball rolling as it gave a go-ahead to several television shows. The report suggested that the family-drama serials such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Naagin 5, Choti Sarrdaarni and Barrister Babu have received the permission to re-start the shoot.

Well, on May 31, the state government announced the resumption of film, television and OTT shoots. The announcement highlighted that the crew and the producers have to follow the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to conduct shoots within the city. The announcement also stated that the producer will have to seek permission from the managing director of Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation (Film City). According to the announcement, only 33% of the standard operation unit can work on the set.

