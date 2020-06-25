Television Actors And Crew Get Insurance Cover For COVID-19, Confirms JD Majethia

Recently, a report, published by a leading news portal, stated that the issue of Coronavirus insurance cover for television actors and crew is resolved after weeks of discussion. According to the report, the Mumbai-based fraternity will receive a mediclaim of worth ₹2 lakhs. In addition, the report also stated that the families of Mumbai-based fraternity will get compensation of ₹25 lakhs, in case of death due to the virus. The report has quoted JD Majethia, the chairperson of the television division of Indian Film and Television Producers Council.

Insurance cover details for TV actor and crew

According to the report, several production houses began the paperwork for policies on Tuesday, that is June 23. Confirming the news, JD Majethia said that the council is glad that the issue of insurance and other important matters are resolved. He further added that the policy premium will be paid by the producers and the broadcasters. He concluded the conversation while saying that the shoot can be resume from June 25, depending on the preparedness of the makers.

The report also quoted Sumant Salian of Alliance Insurance Broker. He said that according to the previous policy, only accidental injuries and death were covered. He further added that now, the TV producers have included other medical conditions as well in health insurance cover, including COVID-19. Reportedly, on Tuesday, the state government revised the General Resolution (that was shared on May 31) that granted permission to TV, OTT and ad shoot to resume by adhering to Standard Operation Procedures.

According to the revised resolution, it is not mandatory for the producers to arrange accommodation for the cast and crew near shoot locations, but it is recommended. A doctor, a nurse and an ambulance are also not required on standby. According to new SOP's, a vehicle with thermal-scanning, blood temperature monitor, sugar testing kit, oximeter and contacts of nearest COVID-19 hospitals are compulsory to be present on the sets all the time. On the other side, it is reported that the TV fraternity had requested for relaxations in the recommended crew strength and in the guidelines for actors below the age of 10 years and above the age of 65 years.

