Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments As Rachel Green In 'Friends' Season 1

Jennifer Aniston is currently basking in the glory of winning a SAG Award (Screen Actors Guild Award) for her outstanding performance in The Morning Show. Watching her portray a complex character in The Morning show, it is hard not to reminisce her contrasting role as Rachel Green in her world-famous sitcom series Friends. Take a look at her best moments from the first season of this 90s show.

Jennifer Aniston's best scenes in Friends S1: Rachel's entry in the pilot episode

Jennifer Aniston makes an entry in the pilot episode of Friends as a runaway bride. This is, therefore, an important and one of the best moments of all the seasons. She enters the Central Perk cafe as a hilarious godsend when Ross is just wishing about how he wants to be married again. Check out the video here.

Jennifer Aniston's best scenes in Friends S1: She cuts her credit cards

Jen is welcomed into the real world when her friends force her to cut all the means of her financial support from her parents. This happens exactly after she goes on a shopping spree after having failed 12 interviews that day. She then ends up cutting all her credit cards, thus entering into the real world to make her own mark as an independent individual.

Jennifer Aniston's best scenes in Friends S1: She earns her first paycheck

It was a crucial time for her character Rachel Green, as she earned the first paycheck of her life. Even when all the amount goes to FICA, this is the time when she realises that she needs to step up and take some actions to earn a better livelihood.

Jennifer Aniston's best scenes in Friends S1: She returns the ring

This is the moment when Rachel gathers all the courage to go to his ex-fiancee and return her wedding ring. At this moment she realises the truth that her ex-fiancee is much happier and is now mingling with Rachel's maid of honour and best friend Mindy. This step helps Rachel to move on from any feelings she might have for Barry.

Jennifer Aniston's best scenes in Friends S1: Rachel learns to toughen up

It is the moment where Rachel Green learns to toughen up in life and talk back to somebody who isn't behaving nicely to her. Ross and Rachel go to the laundry room and Ross teaches her how she shouldn't let anyone walk over her.

Jennifer Aniston's best scenes in Friends S1: Rachel learns about Ross's love

The last episode of Season 1 ends with Rachel Green coming to know about how Ross actually feels about her. The season ends with a cliffhanger and leaves all the fans eagerly waiting for the next season.

