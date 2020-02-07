Jennifer Aniston Renuintes With Ex-beau John Mayer In Los Angeles? See Pics

Friends star Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt's reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards made headlines and had their fans swooning. The former couple tied the knot in 2000 and decided to part ways in 2005. Recently, 'Brennifer's' reunion at the SAG Awards proved that there is no tension between the two. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, at the Golden Globes called Anniston a good friend too, which proves that it's all good under the hood between the former couple. Recently, pictures of Anniston and ex-beau John Mayer also went viral as she was spotted leaving a hotspot in Los Angeles after a dinner, moments after her ex-boyfriend John Mayer left the exact same hotel. Does this call for another reunion?

Jennifer Anniston and John Mayer reunite after a decade?

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer dated each other for about a year back in 2008 after locking eyes at an Oscars party, three years after her separation with Brad Pitt. Mayer had passed some distasteful remarks in an interview with an eminent magazine, about his and Anniston's age difference after they called it quits. Aniston too spoke about the same, in an interview with another leading magazine, clearing all the air, but in a rather respectful way.

After parting ways with John Mayer, Jennifer tied the knot with Justin Theroux, but their relationship ended and they got divorced in 2017. Recently, news of Jennifer and John's reunion were making rounds, soon after pictures of both the celebrities went viral, leaving from the same hotel. Reportedly, Jennifer Anniston left the hotspot within a few moments after John Mayer's exit. Check out some of the pictures below:

