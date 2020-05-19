Jennifer Winget And Other Women TV Actors Who Aced Their Negative Character Portrayal

Hindi TV soap operas often become famous due to their iconic characters. Apart from the protagonists, negative characters too gain popularity among the audience and enjoy a massive fan following. That is why many successful and beautiful actors choose to do negative roles. Many of the female TV celebs even build their careers by doing negative roles. Some actors have dabbled in different roles, but some have given their best in negative roles. Here is a list of women actors on Indian television who played negative roles better.

ALSO READ: All Reality TV Shows 'Beyhadh' Actor Jennifer Winget Has Been A Part Of

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget has been the darling of television for so long, but her role as Maya in Beyhadh was loved by many. The show has been one of the many TV shows to gain attention for its offbeat plot. The serial was loved for the negative character that it featured. The plot of Beyhadh serial revolved around a woman whose love turns toxic with time. The soap opera was created by Ritika Bajaj Vijra and starred actors like Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget, and Aneri Vajani.

Its sequel, Beyhadh 2, took off recently. The plot of the second season was similar to that of the first one, with Jennifer Winget playing Maya. The second season shows that she is out to seek vengeance for some event that has happened in her past. The second season stars actors like Jennifer Winget, Aashish Chaudhary, and Shivin Narang, amongst others.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's best Scenes To Remember From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saraswatichandra'

Amrapali Gupta

Amrapali Gupta is a very popular young actor in the Indian television industry. She is majorly known for playing negative roles in soap operas. Her talent has been evident in her diverse portrayals of strong characters on television. Amrapali has starred in many serials like Hatim, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Intezaar, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Qubool Hai, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, and many more. Her most iconic role was as Tanveer in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai, in which she played the character of an evil, scheming and a malicious woman with great expertise.

Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Panjabi is an Indian model and actor who has appeared and worked in several shows on television. She is known for her acting skills and portrayal of strong characters. Kamya has also done several small roles in Bollywood films. Her work in soap operas features Kehta Hai Dil, Who Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Beintehaa, Doli Armaano Ki, Shakti, and many more. Her most famous role was as Sindoora in the serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhan.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Pics With Other Celebs On Instagram Prove That She Loves Socialising

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar And Jennifer Winget Show How To Style A Shimmery Lehenga; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.