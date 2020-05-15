Neha Kakkar And Jennifer Winget Show How To Style A Shimmery Lehenga; See Pics

Celebrities today always find themselves in tough positions. Be it choosing the right outfit, film or song, the competition has always been fierce. Celebrities like Sanaya Irani, Hina Khan, Neha Kakkar, Jennifer Winget, Karishma Tanna are not only known for their talents, but also for their unique fashion sense and style. Here are pictures of Neha Kakkar and Jennifer Winget donning similar shimmery lehengas.

READ:Fashion Face Off : Neha Kakkar Vs Jennifer Winget - Who Aced The Red Floral Look Better?

Neha Kakkar and Jennifer Winget in shimmery lehenga:

READ:Aditya Narayan Opens Up On Staging Marriage With Neha Kakkar, Says 'we Mutually Agreed'

READ:Neha Kakkar's Collaborations With Artists For Independent Music Videos; See List

Neha Kakkar's Instagram is flooded with many of her trending looks. Neha Kakkar in the above post is seen donning a beautiful silver shimmery lehenga. Neha kept her look simple with her hair let loose and subtle makeup. To complete the look, she added a chunky ring and earrings. Neha Kakkar's fans loved her stunning look and left many comments on the same. Neha Kakkar's stylish look from 2018 was not only liked by fans, but they were also quite influenced by it.

READ:Neha Kakkar Takes On The Trending Pillow Challenge; Tony Kakkar Calls Her 'doll'

READ:Jennifer Winget's 'Dill Mill Gayye' And Other Serials Based On Medical Professionals

Jennifer Winget's look in the above post has sent her fans into a frenzy. The popular Beyhadh actress chose to opt for a beautiful off-white shimmery lehenga. Jennifer Winget kept her look chic and elegant with her neat bun and bold makeup. She added simple earrings, bracelets, and rings to complete her statement look. Jennifer's fans left likes and comments on her post asking her to upload more pictures of the same. Jennifer Winget's stylish look from 2016 has widely influenced her fans.

READ:Jennifer Winget In 'Beyhadh' And Other TV Series Where Antagonists Stole The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.