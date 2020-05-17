Jennifer Winget's best Scenes To Remember From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saraswatichandra'

Saraswatichandra is an Indian daily soap produced by the acclaimed director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhansali produced the serial which was written by Ved Raj and Abhijit Sinha. The plot of the romantic drama was inspired by a famous Gujarati novel written by Govardhanram Madhavaram Tripathi. The show aired for over a year, starting from February 2013 to September 2014. Saraswatichandra Vyas is portrayed by Gautam Rode while Jennifer Winget is seen as Kumud Vyas (neé Desai) in the serial. The show was known for its lavish sets and artsy locations as well as for the love story between Kumud and Saras. Take a look at few best scenes from the romantic drama.

Saraswatichandra best scenes

Jennifer Winget plays the role of Kumud Desai, who is a caring and compassionate young girl. She is Vidyachatur and Guniyal's daughter, who is the eldest amongst the four siblings. Further in the story of the serial, she becomes the protagonist Saraswatichandra's wife.

Jennifer Winget's Saraswatichandra best scenes

Saras and Kumud's pair was immensely loved by the StarPlus audience from 2013 to 2014. Here is a collection of some of the sweet moments the on-screen couple shared in Saraswatichandra. The serial started with the plot similar to Govardhanram Tripathi's novel of the same name; however, the plot saw a major change unlike the novel when the protagonists Kumud and Saras got married in the serial.

Saras and Kumud's marriage

Saraswatichandra and Kumud's marriage was one of the most awaited parts in the show as the duo got together after many complications. However, in the actual novel, Kumud and Saras don't get married. Both Jennifer Winget and Gautam Rode have received two awards each for Best Actor and Actress in the drama serial category. The duo is still remembered as one of the successful on-screen pairs.

Saraswatichandra best scenes: Saras' intro video

Saraswatichandra Vyas aka Saras is the main protagonist of the TV show. He is a young and rational aristocrat who is deeply cultured. He plays the role of Danny and Kabir's elder brother. He is the elder son of Laxminandan and his first wife Saraswati. One can see how the protagonist is, through this video clip.

Saras and his stepmom

The video shows the tainted relationship between Saras and his stepmom Gumaan. Gumaan is the second wife of Laxminandan who is shown as an evil and a selfish lady. Monica Bedi plays the role of Gumaan in the show and her portrayal as a negative character was even well received by the Indian audience.

