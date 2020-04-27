Jennifer Winget And Other TV Celebs Who Started Out As Child Artists

Many celebrities have been in the television industry for a long time and have continued to impress us with their amazing and spectacular performances. Many TV celebs we know began their career during their childhood and have since then come a long way, from acting in commercials and small acting stints to portraying popular characters in most-loved serials. Here are TV celebrities who started their careers as child artistes.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is a well-known TV actor known for playing roles in soap operas like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Bepannah, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Sangam, and many more. The actor started her career as a child artist at the age of 10 with the Bollywood film Akele Hum Akele Tum. After that, she also featured in the film Raja ki Aaegi Barat. Jennifer Winget is currently playing the role of Maya Jaisingh in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 which also stars Ashish Chowdhary and Shivin Narang.

Rajat Tokas

Actor Rajat Tokas, who was last seen in Naagin 3, garnered good reviews for his role. The actor was equally loved for his character in his initial days on the show Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor was applauded for his role as the young Prithviraj on the show. In the show, Rajat was in his late teens while playing the character of Prithviraj. Since then, the actor has been a part of serials like ChandraNandini and Jodha Akbar.

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia has become a household name now due to her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. However, not many are aware that before Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the actor has previously worked in Tashan-e-Ishq. Reportedly, the gorgeous girl has been working since she was a kid. The actor entered Bollywood as a child actor and has acted in a few movies before venturing into the TV space. From acting in various TV commercials to starring in Bollywood films, Aditi has done it all. She has also played a prominent part in Shahid Kapoor's Chance Pe Dance, Emraan Hashmi's Train, and Sanjay Dutt's Shootout at Lokhandwala.

