Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh' And Other Shows That Gained Attention For Their Offbeat Plot

Indian television, over the years, has gained a wide range of audiences with fresh content that was received well by the people. There were a few TV serials which were considered revolutionary for the kind of content that they put forth. Have a look at four such serials here.

TV serials that had offbeat plots

1. Beyhadh

Beyhadh has been one of the many TV shows to gain attention for its offbeat plot. This serial was loved for the negative character that it featured. The plot of this serial revolved around a woman whose love turns toxic with time. This serial was created by Ritika Bajaj Vijra. Beyhadh starred actors like Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget, and Aneri Vajani.

2. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the serials that has stayed with its viewers ever since its release, years back. This serial revolved around a couple and how they deal with their middle-class daughter-in-law and her methods. The serial made the right use of humour and was one of a kind when it released. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai featured actors like Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sumeet Raghvan, amongst others.

3. Naagin

Naagin is a supernatural TV serial which is currently on its fourth season. The serial was one of the first few serials to make use of the supernatural as a concept to attract viewers. A wide range of serials came up with similar concepts later in time. This show revolves around a shapeshifting snake who has her own hidden motives. Naagin has featured a number of talented women like Mouni Roy, Sudha Chandran, and Nia Sharma, amongst others.

4. C.I.D.

C.I.D. was an Indian television serial which is known to most people across the country. The serial focused on the Crime Investigation Department which solved the most complex cases that come up in the country. This serial was well-made and had the ability to keep the audience hooked. C.I.D. was created by B. P. Singh and it starred actors like Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Dinesh Phadnis, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Beyhadh

