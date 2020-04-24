Jennifer Winget On Her Journey, From A Child Artist To The Star She Is Now

Jennifer Winget is a well-known TV actor known for many popular characters that she played in popular serials, starting from her role as Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dr Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye, Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Jennifer Winget currently plays the role of Maya Jaisingh in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2. The serial is now aired digitally on OTT platforms.

How Jennifer Winget started her acting journey

Jennifer Winget fans might know that the actor had started her journey into the entertainment world as a child actor in Bollywood movies. But one might not know about how she bagged her first role as a child actor. Read on to know more about how the television sweetheart started her acting journey in the first place.

In an interview with a news portal, Jennifer recalled the start of her journey in the television industry. Jennifer mentioned that she started working from an early age, she got into acting because of her mother. Her mother worked in a company called Shogun Films, under the Admin department. At that time, Shogun Films was making a movie called Raja ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and they asked Jennifer’s mother whether she would like her daughter to feature as a child actor in the film. To which, she said yes, as it was summer vacation and it was a good deal to spend the vacation in Chennai, working in a movie with an elephant, and be around Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swamy.

When Jennifer Winget realised her love for acting

She revealed that she never took drama lessons, or even participated in theatre performances. Neither she went to an art school or even learnt acting. At the starting part of her career, she mentioned that she didn't know what acting was, as she never really thought that she would be pursuing this career.

She mentioned that when Beyhadh happened, she realised how much she loved acting. Since then she has always chosen roles where she could put her own bit into the role. She now chooses the roles which would help her grow as an actor and challenge her physically and mentally. She loves researching about her characters, and experiments with them. She says that the ability to emote all the different kind of emotions at different times has led her to love acting immensely. She also added that the act of performing gives her the chance to stay away from monotony which is not available in any other profession.

Promo Image credit: Jennifer Winget Instagram

