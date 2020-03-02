'Beyhadh 2' Actor Jennifer Winget Might Quit The Show, Here's Why

If the online reports are something to go by then Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2 will soon going off-air on March 13, 2020, because of the low TRPs on television. On the other side, the reports also state that the show will be aired on the digital platform of the channel as it has been doing good digitally. Amidst these speculation, another report states that Jennifer Winget is not happy with the development.

In a report published by a leading entertainment portal, it is being said that if the channel decides to shift the show on the OTT platform, the lead actor, Jennifer Winget, might quit the show. Further, the report quotes that Jennifer Winget is in no mood to continue with the show if it’s going to be in only digital space.

The report also claims that Jennifer's managing team has raised the concern to the producer of Beyhadh 2. The report also added that the discussions between the two parties(the actor and the producer) are in progress.

For the unversed, Beyhadh 2 started airing on from December 2, 2020. The thriller-drama is the second season of 2016's popular show Beyhadh. The show garnered a positive response from the audience in the earlier weeks. But later, the show struggled to top the TRP charts.

Reportedly, the performance of Beyhadh 2 was comparatively better on the digital platform of the channel than the television. A TRP report published a few weeks back stated that Beyhadh 2 is not even in the top 20 television shows.

Jennifer Winget's character Maya has been one of the main reasons for the popularity of the Beyhadh series. The way she gets into the skin of her character Maya amazed the audience and her fans. If the actor quits the show, it might put all the plans of the channel and the makers in jeopardy.

