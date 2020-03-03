Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 2: Aditya And Rudra Attempt To Heal Maya's Wounds

In Monday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra asks Maya to give an interview to Aditya for the promotion of her book. Maya gets furious as she learns that Aditya is an investigative journalist. On the other side, Aditya has an idea to heal Maya's wound and he shares it with Rudra. Read all the highlights and written updates of the episode telecasted on March 2, 2020.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For March 2, 2020:

Maya is not comfortable with Aditya

The episode starts with Maya completing and presenting the new cover of her book titled 'Beyhadh'. Ananya gets upset and leaves the cabin with the staff. Maya apologies to Rudra for upsetting Ananya but he comforts her.

Meanwhile, Maya's mother Nandini listens to Antara coming back to her room. Antara gets suspicious seeing Nandini around her room. But Nandini cooks up a story and avoid having a further conversation with her.

On the other hand, Rudra tells Maya to give an interview to Aditya, as he is an investigative journalist. Maya doesn't feel comfortable and lashes out at Rajiv for not keeping a proper eye on Aditya.

Aditya has an idea to heal Maya's wounds

Antara tries to intimidate Nandini as she learns that she changed her pills with vitamin tablets. Rudra and Maya are furious seeing Antara pushing Nandini. But Nandini coverups for Antara and changes the topic.

Maya takes her inside and Rudra asks Antara that what exactly happened, to which, Antara rudely replies and leaves. Later, Maya says Nandini is lying. Rudra gets an ice-cream for her. Maya, Nandini and Rudra have a fun conversation and Rudra takes leave to attend a call.

Aditya informs Rudra that Maya doesn't want to sit for an interview. Rudra says he will talk to her, but Aditya asks him to comfort Maya's first. Later, the duo plans to shares the grief of Rishi's loss with Maya. Maya regrets everything as she listens to Aditya and Rudra remembering their good times with Rishi.

Maya breaks down in Rudra's arms and meanwhile, Aditya speaks ill of Rishi's killer. Maya stares at him. Later, Rudra and Maya leave Rishi's room when Aditya got a call from MJ. MJ asks Aditya about his preparation for Maya's interview. Maya enters the room from behind. And the episode ends with Maya and Aditya looking at each other.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, Nandini will get unconscious and she will also remember the old incidents. She starts panicking and asks about Manvi. Rudra enters the room after listening to Nandini shouting Manvi's name.

