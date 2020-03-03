Beyhadh 2 Written Update March 3: Maya Targets Antara; Tries To Destroy Her Pride

In Tuesday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya confirms her interview with Aditya. Meanwhile, Nandini had flashbacks of the past. Maya will also warn and threaten Antara that she will soon destroy her pride. Read all the highlights and written update of the episode telecasted on March 3, 2020.

Beyhadh Written Update For March 3, 2020:

The episode starts with Maya and Aditya standing in a balcony and having a conversation. Maya and Aditya try to confuse each other in their words trap but Aditya gives up. later, Maya confirms to Aditya that she will give an interview to him. Meanwhile, MJ says to Aamir that Aditya is an investigative journalist and he believes that Aditya might dig something from the past. The next morning, Maya's mother Nandini goes to apologise Antara for exchanging her pills with a breakfast plate. Unknowingly she takes Manvi's name and insults her. Nandini gets unconscious and falls on the ground. Maya and Rudra comes and takes her in another room.

Later, Maya stands shocked seeing Nandini, who keep asking about Manvi. Rudra overhears Nandini's voice and moves toward the room. In the meantime, Maya gives an injection to Nandini and calms her down. When Rudra sees Nandini resting he says to Maya that her mother was screaming, but Maya makes Rudra believe that her mother was resting and he had some misunderstanding. Later, Nandini comes in sense and Maya asks her what Antara said her. Nandini tries to explain to Maya that she kept taking a name. Maya takes a hint and changes the topic. Maya head towards Antara's room.

Maya scares Antara when she was getting fresh in her washroom. Maya starts threatening Antara. Maya fills a bathtub with hot water and locks her neck in her arms. She warns her to stay away from Nandini. On the other side, Antara manages to grab a scissor to threaten Maya. She starts talking ill about Maya but Maya gives her befitting reply and says that it was her husband who trapped Maya and she was not coming behind her husband. Maya says she will soon destroy her pride and she will witness a trailer of it tomorrow. The episode ends with Maya getting out of the room and sees MJ standing out. the duo exchange a glare and the episode ends.

Preview: What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode of Beyhad 2, Rudra will ask Maya to remove the ring but she will strongly refuse by saying that it is his love. Rudra forcefully takes the ring out and destroy it with a hammer. Maya will smirk at MJ while hugging Rudra. She will also target Antara.

