Jennifer Winget Is Missing Aneri Vajani Aka ‘Chotu’ From 'Beyhadh', See Pic

The fans of the show, Beyhadh were definitely in for a treat as Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani who essayed the roles of Maya and Saanjh respectively engaged in some fun banter on their social media. The two expressed how much they are missing each other and this may make the fans nostalgic about their Beyhadh days. The show also starred Kushal Tandon in the lead role.

Jennifer Winget misses her 'Chotu' Aneri Vajani

Talking about the post, Jennifer reposted Aneri's Instagram story on her wherein the latter had shared a beautiful throwback picture of them together. Aneri had captioned the picture stating, 'Miss you Baduu.' Sharing the same on her social media, Jennifer captioned the picture stating, 'Miss you too Chotu.' It seems like the lovely ladies had also given each other these adorable nicknames.

Talking about the picture, it may have been presumably taken during one of the promotional events of the show. Aneri can be seen looking pretty in a green attire which she paired up with a traditional printed off-sleeve jacket along with subtle makeup. On the other hand, Jennifer looks ravishing in a white attire. But its the Dil Mil Gaye actor's chic hairdo with her hair tied to a neat bun along with her radiant makeup and purple lip-color which is adding to the glam quotient. Take a look at the post.

About Jennifer Winget's professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jennifer rose to prominence with the success of her television show, Beyhadh 2, which followed the story of Maya, whose love turns into revenge when her lover betrays her. The story got further interesting when she sought to destroy him by wooing the people he truly cares for. The television show also starred Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma, Preeti Mehra, Melanie Nazareth, Rupa Divetia, Nikunj Malik, Kangan Baruah Nangia, Paaras Madaan, and Hasan Zaidi in prominent roles. Before this, the actor was also seen in shows like Bepannah opposite Harshad Chopda, Saraswati Chandra opposite Gautam Rode, and in the medical-romantic TV show, Dil Mil Gaye opposite Karan Singh Grover.

