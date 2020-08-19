Rahul Jain Shares Unplugged Version Of Beyhadh 2's Title Track; Watch Here

On Monday, August 17, singer-composer Rahul Jain treated fans of Beyhadh 2 with an unplugged version of the serial. The unplugged version of Beyhadh 2 featured some of the most memorable sequences from the Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang starrer serial. Also, the song revisited Maya and Rudra's first meeting and how their character started falling in love with each other. Scroll down to watch the video.

Beyhadh 2 Unplugged Version

The unplugged version of Beyhadh 2's title track has garnered more than 51k views within two days along with 4.4k likes. On the other side, a section of fans started praising the vocals of Rahul Jain in the comments section.

Meanwhile, few fans went gaga over Jennifer and Shivin's chemistry as Maya and Rudra. A fan wrote, "This is super awesome Shivin-Jennifer's sizzling chemistry & Rahul Jain's mesmerizing voice made this song magical" while another fan asserted, "Outstanding, mind blowing, brilliant and excellent performance rahul. Voice is so good".

'Beyhadh 2' axed

After the announcement of the nationwide lockdown in March, the makers of Beyhadh 2 officially announced that the revenge-drama will not return on TV with the fresh episodes. Along with Beyhadh 2, the channel also axed two more popular shows, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. The last episode of the series was telecasted on March 31, 2020.

The sequel of 2016's psychological-drama featured Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang along with Rajat Verma and Ashish Chowdhry. In this season the titular character Maya crossed all the limits in the name of hate. Beyhadh 2 focused on revenge drama.

'Beyhadh 2' cast details

Along with Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang, Beyhadh 2 also featured Bollywood actor Ashish Chowdhry in the lead. On the other side, Rajat Verma, Kangan Nangia, and Nikunj Malik, among many others, were seen playing the pivotal characters. Before the show was axed, actor Ankit Siwach joined the star cast. The series was expected to throw the light on Maya's past.

What's next for Shivin and Jennifer?

According to a recent Twitter chat, Jennifer Winget was approached for Bigg Boss 14. The tweet also claimed that Winget was offered Rs 3 crores for doing the season. The actor has reportedly declined to be a Bigg Boss 14 contestant; however, it is speculated that her Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang is keen on being a part of the reality show.

