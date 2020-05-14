Jennifer Winget Shares What Is Her Favourite Thing To Do Amid Lockdown & Fans Find It Cute

Television star Jennifer Winget recently shared a picture and revealed that spending time with him is her favourite thing to do. The stunning actor revealed that she has been having a great time with her favourite person, her dog, Breezer.

Jennifer Winget took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her and her adorable pet posing for the camera sitting inside the car. Jennifer Winget can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat holding Breezer on her lap and giving him a tight hug. The actor also looked stunning in this picture. Jennifer can be seen sporting a black dress and opted for mascara, winged eyeliner, light pink lips, and a curly hairdo.

Along with the picture, she also went on to reveal that ‘spending time with her new co-worker, Breezer is her favourite part of the day during the lockdown.’ She also said she is at home hinting that the picture was not a recent one. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Jennifer Winget's Popular Songs From 'Phir Se...'; Check Out The List

Many of her fans went to express how cute the picture was. The post received several likes and happy comments. Some of the users wrote, “Fantastic,” “how adorable this picture is,” “too cute,” and much more. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Jennifer Winget's Photos With Her Beyhadh Co-star Kushal Tandon

The actor is currently in her Mumbai house spending time with her pet. She often goes on to treat fans with some throwback pictures. The actor recently shared some throwback pictures during her photoshoot days. The actor looked stunning in the throwback pictures. She also went on to give a shout out to the days when everybody could wake up and walk out the door. Check out a few pictures below.

On the work front

Jennifer Winget was last seen in the web series, Code M. The series also starred Tanuj Virwani, Kundan Roy, and Meghana Kaushik in lead roles. The series was lauded by fans and viewers and was released on Zee5 and Alt Balaji.

The plot revolved around Miltary lawyer who is roped in to solve a case of the death of an army officer, killed by militants in an encounter.

Also read | Jennifer Winget's England Trip Beautifully Summed Up In Her Insta Posts

Also read | Jennifer Winget Is A Social Media Star & Here Are Reasons To Follow Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.