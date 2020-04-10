Jennifer Winget's Photos With Her Beyhadh Co-star Kushal Tandon

Jennifer Winget is one of the renowned television actors. She is currently seen in the television series Beyhadh 2. In the first part, she was seen alongside Kushal Tandon. Fans loved the chemistry between the two actors. Jennifer Winget is also quite active on social media and has posted many photos with Kushal Tandon. Take a look at the photos to relive their Beyhadh days.

Jennifer Winget's photos with Kushal Tandon

Jennifer created a collage where she was seen alongside Kushal Tandon. One of the photos in the collage is a throwback photo of their friendship. Jennifer captioned the photo as "Then and Now"

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon are seen clicking a selfie in the picture. She posted this image on Kushal Tandon's birthday. She also mentioned in the posts how kind-hearted Kushal Tandon is.

This is one of the stills from the serial Beyhadh. Fans commented on how cute they both look in the picture.

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon are seen spending some time with each other during the shoot of Beyhadh. Fans commented heart emojis on the Instagram post. Jennifer captioned the story "All fun and games in between shots".

This picture is one of the posters fro Beyhadh. Jennifer reposted Sony tv's Instagram post. In the poster, Arjun (Kushal Tandon) is seen tensed and Maya (Jennifer Winget) is crying.

