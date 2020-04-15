Jennifer Winget's England Trip Beautifully Summed Up In Her Insta Posts

Jennifer Winget definitely loves to travel and her trip to England depicts her love for travelling. The posts of her England trip capture the beauty and historical significance of various places in the UK. Take a look at the picturesque views that Jennifer Winget shared through her Instagram posts.

Jennifer Winget's photos from her UK trip

Jeniffer Winget shared the picturesque view of the Roman Baths in England. She shared a lot of photos from her England trip and these pictures of the Roman Baths are simply a trip down the memory lane for a history lover. These baths are from the times when people had public/private baths in England.

Jennifer Winget's Potterhead dream comes true

Jennifer posted pics from Gloucester Cathedral in the UK. She called herself a Potterhead in the caption for this post and can be clearly seen beaming on visiting a Harry Potter shoot location. The cathedral in Jennifer's post was an integral part of various scenes in the Harry Potter franchise.

Jennifer Winget misses Roman Baths on her way to Bristol

Image courtesy: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget praised Bristol for the breath of fresh air. She made a pun on how she has to get used to such clean air and the environment of Bristol which she is not used to.

Jennifer Winget's reunion with Phir Se cast

Jennifer Winget had a reunion with the cast of Phir Se when she, along with her friends, reached London. Take a look at the adorable post below.

Promo image credit: Jennifer Winget Instagram

