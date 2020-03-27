Jennifer Winget's Popular Songs From 'Phir Se...'; Check Out The List

Jennifer Winget is one of the popular TV serial actors. She got known for her role as Dr Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye and later as Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra. The actor has also worked in Phir Se... in 2015 alongside Kunal Kohli. The movie was directed by Kunal Kohli, Ajay Bhuyan and bankrolled by Shiv Kumar. The romantic movie was based on a man and woman, both recently divorced from their spouses, find their paths intersect at an art exhibition in London. The movie also had some great songs. Take a look at some of the songs from the movie.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget Looks Mesmerising In These Stunning Monochrome Pictures

Songs from the movie Phir Se...

Maine Socha Ke Chura Loon

The music video of the song has received over 6.8 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Maine Socha Ke Chura Loon's music is produced by Jeet Gannguli and the lyrics of the song are penned by Rashmi Virag. The song released on January 23, 2018. Maine Socha Ke Chura Loon is also one of the most popular songs from the movie Phir Se...

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget Shares Quarantine Tips To Escape Boredom Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rozana

The song Rozana's music video released on January 25, 2018. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan, Tulsi Kumar and it has over 753K views on YouTube. Rozana was released by the popular music label T-Series. The music of the song has produced by Jeet Gannguli and the lyrics have been written by Rashmi Virag.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget's Co-stars With Whom She Shared A Sizzling Chemistry; See The List

Phir Se

The title song of the movie is sung by Nikhil D'sSouza and Shreya Ghoshal. The song released on January 23, 2018. There also another version that is a sad version. The song has over 2.5 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | When Shivin Narang Left 'Beyhadh 2' Co-star Jennifer Winget Speechless; See Video

Yeh Dil Jo Hai Badmaash Hai

The song marks as Shreya Ghoshal's third song in the movie. The artist has also collaborated with Mohit Chauhan and Monali Thakur for the song Yeh Dil Jo Hai Badmaash Hai. The music video of the song also features Sumona Chakravarti alongside lead actors Kunal Kohli and Jennifer Winget. The song has over 477K views on YouTube.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.