Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh' & Other Shows That Got 2nd Season Due To Success Of Its First

Over the years, Indian television has come up with a few shows that have worked exceptionally well with the audience. A few of these shows had such high viewership and fan base that the makers had to consider coming up with a second part due to high demands. Have a look at a few serials that had a second season owing to the success of the first one.

Shows that got a second season due to huge fan base

1. Beyhadh 2

Beyhadh 2 is a television serial that took off recently. The plot of the second season is similar to that of the first one, with Jennifer Winget playing Maya in both the seasons. The second shows that she is out to seek vengeance for some event that has happened in her past. Beyhadh 2 stars actors like Jennifer Winget, Aashish Chaudhary, and Shivin Narang amongst others.

2. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? ...Ek Baar Phir

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? ...Ek Baar Phir is the second part of the successful romantic drama serial, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?. The plot of this serial is very similar to the previous part as it features a rich man and a poor girl falling in love despite having immense hate for each other. It stars actors like Avinash Sachdev, Shrenu Parikh, and Samir Sharma in pivotal roles. The second season, however, did not leave as much impact as the first one which starred Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti.

3. 24: India Season 2

24: India Season 2 is an action serial based on a unit agent. The second part of the serial has the protagonist running around and getting clues as he has to solve a mystery in a very limited time. 24: India was considered revolutionary for the Indian television for its plot and performance and the second season was considered no less. It stars Anil Kapoor and Neil Bhoopalam amongst others.

