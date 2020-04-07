'Beyhadh 2' Fame Jennifer Winget Urges Fans To Add Fuel To A Noble Cause Amidst Lockdown

Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget has been urging her fans to fuel a noble cause in order to feed the stray. Jennifer Winget has been pretty active on her Instagram account and has been sharing different tips with her fans on how to spend their time at home and make the most of it. She shared a series of tips on what to do and also urged her fans to sign up for a noble cause.

Jennifer Winget urges fans to feed strays amid lockdown

Jennifer Winget has signed up herself with an NGO AMTM who has been feeding the stray amid the lockdown. Along with being a supporter of this organisation, the Beyhad 2 star has also donated some amount to them for the noble cause. Actor Jennifer Winget also made an appeal and asked her fans to support the noble cause with their contribution.

Actor Jennifer Winget shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account and tagged the NGO "Animals Matter To Me". She called out all the animal supporters, lovers, and feeders and said that since the time is hard out there, it is even more difficult for the voiceless. She wrote that it is even more difficult for animals to survive on the streets without water and food.

She urged her fans to help them with the team to ensure no stray animal goes hungry. Jennifer Winget also urged her fans to contribute and further the cause with their contribution. She shared a few helping numbers and also added the link to make a direct payment under the post. Every contribution made for the cause is counted as noble and the organisation is making sure that every stray animal on the street is well fed and also provided with water.

