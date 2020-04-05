Jennifer Winget's Impressive List Of Awards And Accolades Received Throughout Her Career

Jennifer Winget is regarded as one of the most popular TV actors. The actor has been in the industry for quite a while and has always been a fan favourite. Jennifer has also appeared in a few films and has made a mark for herself. Here is a list of all the awards she has won till date.

Jennifer Winget's list of awards and accolades

2013-2014

In 2013, Jennifer Winget bagged her first award in the category of the Most Fit Actress at the Gold Awards. Prior to this, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Jennifer Winget later went on to win awards in the category of Best Actress Drama and Best Actress popular for her show Saraswatichandra at the Indian Television Academy Awards. Later on, in 2014, she won the Best Actress Award Jury for the same serial and was also nominated for the Best Actress in a Lead Role.

2016-2017

In 2016, Jennifer Winget successfully bagged the award for Best Actress at the Asia Vision Television Awards, for her work in Saraswatichandra. In 2017, Jennifer Winget starred in the famous series Beyhadh and won the Lions Gold and the Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress Jury. Her series Beyhadh granted her tremendous fame as it became one of the most popular shows on television.

2018-2019

From 2018-2019, Jennifer Winget starred in Bepannah and won several awards for the show. Starting in 2018, Jennifer Winget bagged the Best Actress Jury award at the Gold Awards. She was also nominated for Best Actress Popular and Best Actress Drama at the Indian Television Academy awards for the same show. Later in 2019, Jennifer Winget bagged the Best Actress Popular award at the Lions Gold Awards. She also won the award for Best Actress in the Lead Role at the Indian Telly Awards.

