Jennifer Winget's Co-stars With Whom She Shared A Sizzling Chemistry; See The List

Dill Mill Gaye actor Jennifer Winget is a famous face in the Indian television industry. The actor started her acting career at a very young age with the movie Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, in the year 2000. She is currently essaying one of her popular character, Maya, in the second season of Beyhadh. Apart from this, in the year 2018, she was bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her performance as Maya. Not only Maya, but she is also appreciated for portraying different characters. Listed below are some of the actor's best co-stars with whom she had great chemistry.

ALSO READ: Times When A Teenage Jennifer Winget Won Over The Audiences With Her Acting Chops

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover featured in Dill Mill Gayye, which was an Indian medical drama TV series. The show premiered on August 20, 2007, and continued airing till October 29, 2010. The serial was a sequel to the Star Plus series, Sanjivani - A Medical Boon. The show focused on the new generation of medical interns with the crux being the love story between Dr Armaan Malik and Dr Riddhima Gupta. Karan Singh Grover played the role of Dr Armaan Malik while Dr Riddhima Gupta’s character was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand and she was later replaced by Jennifer Winget.

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda were seen together in Bepannaah. The couple played the roles of Zoya and Aditya in the show, popularly known as AdiYa among their fans, and they went on to become the most-loved television couple. The show premiered on Colors TV on March 19, 2018, and continued airing till November 30, 2018. Jennifer and Harshad’s chemistry in the serial also won them the title of Most Favourite Onscreen Jodi of 2018.

Jennifer Winget and Gautam Rode

Jennifer Winget and Gautam Rode featured together in Saraswatichandra, which was an Indian daily soap opera produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show was written by Ved Raj and Abhijit Sinha and was based on Govardhanram Tripathi's novel of the same name. The serial aired on channel Star Plus from February 25, 2013, to September 20, 2014. Later, the show was even dubbed into Malayalam as Swayamvaram.

