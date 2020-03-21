The Debate
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget & Other TV Celebs' Instagram Posts & Videos That Ruled The Week

Television News

Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and many other celebs were the hot topics of discussion this week. These celebs ruled Instagram amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Read

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

The entertainment industry is currently affected by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Many films and TV productions have been temporarily halted to avoid huge gatherings. But this has not stopped TV celebrities from creating a stir on their social media handles. So take a look at some of the top Instagram posts of the week.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan And Jennifer Winget Look Lovely In This BTS Picture From Sets Of 'Bepannah'

Hina Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Recently, Hina Khan was assigned ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ by Geeta Phogat. Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she is seen doing her bit. In another video, Hina also explains in detail how to wear a mask.

Divyanka Tripathi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Divyanka shared a picture of herself in which she appeared on a magazine cover. On her Instagram handle, there is not a single picture where the ever-smiling actor does not look gorgeous, according to her fans. Her followers commented heart emojis and appreciated the actor's look.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: Throwback To Hina Khan's Parents' First Media Interaction

Jennifer Winget

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

A few days back, Jennifer Winget shared a bridal look on her Instagram handle. She can be seen clad in a white off-shoulder backless gown which has intricate embroidery. She opted for subtle makeup, kohl eyes and styled her hair in soft curls with flowers. While sharing the photos, the actor even schooled netizens over the precautionary measures that they should be taking during the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Nikita Dutta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying) on

The actor shared a picture in which she showed her talent for drawing. The actor captioned by saying that since 8th standard, she has never touched a paintbrush. But self-quarantine gave her the opportunity to pursue her passion.

Shaheer Sheikh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Popular family drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma recently completed one year of a successful run. The daily soap is a spin-off of the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the entire team of YRHPK.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Shows How To Wear A Mask Correctly; Narrates Points To Cope With Coronavirus

ALSO READ: When Hina Khan And Nora Fatehi Wore Similar Pink Dresses; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

