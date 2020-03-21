Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget & Other TV Celebs' Instagram Posts & Videos That Ruled The Week

The entertainment industry is currently affected by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Many films and TV productions have been temporarily halted to avoid huge gatherings. But this has not stopped TV celebrities from creating a stir on their social media handles. So take a look at some of the top Instagram posts of the week.

Hina Khan

Recently, Hina Khan was assigned ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ by Geeta Phogat. Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she is seen doing her bit. In another video, Hina also explains in detail how to wear a mask.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka shared a picture of herself in which she appeared on a magazine cover. On her Instagram handle, there is not a single picture where the ever-smiling actor does not look gorgeous, according to her fans. Her followers commented heart emojis and appreciated the actor's look.

Jennifer Winget

A few days back, Jennifer Winget shared a bridal look on her Instagram handle. She can be seen clad in a white off-shoulder backless gown which has intricate embroidery. She opted for subtle makeup, kohl eyes and styled her hair in soft curls with flowers. While sharing the photos, the actor even schooled netizens over the precautionary measures that they should be taking during the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Nikita Dutta

The actor shared a picture in which she showed her talent for drawing. The actor captioned by saying that since 8th standard, she has never touched a paintbrush. But self-quarantine gave her the opportunity to pursue her passion.

Shaheer Sheikh

Popular family drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma recently completed one year of a successful run. The daily soap is a spin-off of the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the entire team of YRHPK.

