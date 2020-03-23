Times When A Teenage Jennifer Winget Won Over The Audiences With Her Acting Chops

Jennifer Winget is a television actor who started her journey on the small screen as a child actor. After making it big with a show titled Karthika, Jennifer Winget went on to star in many popular TV serials including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannaah and many more. Here is a list of TV serials she featured in as a teenager.

Jennifer Winget's TV serials

Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Jennifer Winget played the role of Piya in the latter half of the serial for a year. The kids show started with its first few episodes on DD channel after which it started featuring on Star Plus. It was about the life of the kid named Sanju and his magic pencil. The show was very popular among the kids at the time of its release.

Kkusum

Jennifer Winget played the role of Simran in Ekta Kapoor's Kkusum. Nausheen Ali Sardar initially starred in the titular role of Kusum in 2001. The protagonist's role was then played by Manasi Joshi Roy and Shilpa Saklani. The Balaji telefilms serial aired on Sony TV from 2001 to 2005.

Kkoi Dil Mein Hai

Jennifer Winget played the role of Preeti Agarwal in Kkoi Dil Mein Hai. Preeti was Kajal's docile younger sister in the TV serial. The show aired on Sony TV between 2003 to 2005. The main star cast included Eijaz Khan and Poorva Gokhale. One can find a much younger Jennifer Winget in the title video song of the serial.

Kartika

Kartika marked Jennifer Winget's entry as the main protagonist in a TV serial. The show aired on Hungama TV and then it aired on Disney channel. She played the titular role of Kartika while Aditya Vaidya played the role of Ritwik.

