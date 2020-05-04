Jennifer Winget's Fandom Blooms With 9M Followers On IG; Fans Say 'Just Queen J Things'

Ever since Jennifer Winget dipped her toes in the Indian television industry, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her performances in TV serials. Jennifer Winget also enjoys a huge fan following on social media, as she often entertains her fans on social media. Recently, the actor hit 9M followers on Instagram and the fans seemingly couldn’t hold the excitement. Read details.

Fans react:

Jennifer Winget, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, recently hit 9 million followers on Instagram. Since Jennifer Winget hit the milestone, #WingetHits9M has taken over the internet. See how fans reacted:

Hit 9M followers on IG

Trending in top 20 India trends



Meanwhile Jen probably right now:#WingetHits9M pic.twitter.com/4WehpIPaSC — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@liv_luv_laugh__) May 3, 2020

Remember how Jen came in support of her colleague Hina Khan through her IG handle. The choice of words & powerful msg she gave out through tat two comments 🔥Just Queen J things 👑#WingetHits9M pic.twitter.com/vbvAEI0rQA — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@liv_luv_laugh__) May 3, 2020

We were just planning a mass tweeting session, but look at her tending unplanned India wide. Thanks to all Jenholics & every single person who made this a successful trend. Queen J is loved & appreciated by many. Touchwood!#WingetHits9M pic.twitter.com/Yap5W3O2jC — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@liv_luv_laugh__) May 3, 2020

Jen from time to time make posts with her team like Rajiv, Kareen, Sharadha, Mukesh etc. The appreciation & gratitude she have for them is so heartwarming #WingetHits9M — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@liv_luv_laugh__) May 3, 2020

"What ppl say doesn't affect me at all, bcoz I really really love myself & believe in myself. And tat's all you need" - JW

As a person she's so positive & her idea of self love, is so empowering. Queen J has my heart for a reason#WingetHits9M — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@liv_luv_laugh__) May 3, 2020

It's World Laughter Day out here, & Jen's 9M follower feat fell on the same day. The fact tat she will make a post of her smiling face w/ tat chotu sa cheek dimple is making me excited. @jenwinget what r u waiting for make it happen already#WingetHits9M — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@liv_luv_laugh__) May 3, 2020

Jennifer on the professional front

Jennifer Winget shot to fame post the success of her television show, Beyhadh 2, which follows the story of Maya, whose love turns into revenge when her lover cheats on her. The story gets further interesting when she seeks to destroy him by wooing the people he truly cares for. The television show also stars Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang.

