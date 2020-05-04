Jennifer Winget's Fandom Blooms With 9M Followers On IG; Fans Say 'Just Queen J Things'

Jennifer Winget

Ever since Jennifer Winget dipped her toes in the Indian television industry, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her performances in TV serials. Jennifer Winget also enjoys a huge fan following on social media, as she often entertains her fans on social media. Recently, the actor hit 9M followers on Instagram and the fans seemingly couldn’t hold the excitement. Read details.

Fans react: 

Jennifer Winget, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, recently hit 9 million followers on Instagram. Since Jennifer Winget hit the milestone, #WingetHits9M has taken over the internet. See how fans reacted:

Jennifer on the professional front

Jennifer Winget shot to fame post the success of her television show, Beyhadh 2, which follows the story of Maya, whose love turns into revenge when her lover cheats on her. The story gets further interesting when she seeks to destroy him by wooing the people he truly cares for. The television show also stars Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang.

