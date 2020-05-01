Jennifer Winget's 'Code M' And Other Defence-based Shows That Had Strong Female Leads

Jennifer Winget recently revealed in an interview that she always wanted to do action roles just like her character in her new web series, Code M. The show marks the debut of Jennifer Winget on the digital platform. It stars Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The Beyhadh actor will be seen essaying the role of Major Monica Mehra who is a military lawyer and her main objective is to crack Code M. The show streams on OTT platforms like ZEE5 and ALT Balaji. Take a look at some more famous shows and serials that have strong women characters in the Indian Army and Airforce.

Nimrat Kaur - The Test Case

The talented Nimrat Kaur, who is known for her roles in Homeland, Airlift and Wayward Pines, played the role of an Indian Army officer in the web series. The web series saw Nimrat Kaur playing the role of the test case, being the only woman in a group of Indian Army officers for the Special Force team. The web series released in 2017 and starred Akshay Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

Janvi Chheda - Chhoona Hai Aasman

The Star One serial starring Iqbal Khan (who was later replaced by Nikhil Arya) and Janvi Chheda showcased the life of Indian Airforce officers. They form a team called HAWKS which consist of a team of six officers to save the country from terrorist attacks. Janvi Chheda played the role of Flight Lt. Sameera Singh

Priyanka Bassi - Left Right Left

The Sab TV serial that aired in 2006 was a quite popular serial of that time. The presence of established actors like Rajeev Khandelwal, Harshad Chopda, Arjun Bijlani made the show very popular in quite a small duration. The show was reprised for a second season that aired in 2008. Priyanka Bassi played the role of Cadet Naina Singh Ahluwalia in the show.

