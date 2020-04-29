Jennifer Winget And Other TV Actors Who Shared Their Quarantine Journey With Fans

Jennifer Winget is one of the popular television actors. The actor recently posted a video on Instagram where she shared her quarantine journey with her fans. Not only Jennifer Winget, but several other television actors are taking to social media to share how are they coping with their time during quarantine. Take a look at how TV celebrities sre spending their time home.

How are these TV actors spending their quarantine

Jennifer Winget

The actor recently shared a video on her Instagram where she talked about what safety measures one should take during the lockdown. She is also been posting some Instagram stories where she is seen making some tasty food, painting, reading books and spending time with nature. Jennifer Winget also mentioned how important it is to listen to some good music and taking rest during isolation.

Karan Singh Grover

The actor is seen spending time with wife Bipasha Basu during the quarantine. Karan Singh Grover has also been sharing his fitness routine with his fans. Along with his fitness routine, the actor has also been sharing new recipes that he has been trying at home during his quarantine. He has also been taking part in various social media challenges.

Ronit Bose Roy

Ronit Bose Roy made a video where he said that he has been learning how to play songs with the help of trumpets. He has posted many videos where he is seen playing various songs with the help of trumpets. He also shared a video that recently went viral on Twitter. Ronit Bose Roy mentioned a DIY method for people who do not have a mask.





No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

