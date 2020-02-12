Jennifer Winget's Hairstyles Might Give You Some Major Hair Goals, See Pics

Jennifer Winget's daily soap Beyhadh 2 is currently topping the charts with its interesting plot and storyline. Its gripping narrative has kept fans hooked to the show. Jennifer, apart from her most-watched daily soap, is also known for her amazing styling. From ramp to the red carpet, she has always won hearts with her looks. Take a look at some of her best hairstyles.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar proves that she can slay in any hairstyle, see pics

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela slaying the long hair, loud accessories statement; see pics

Short hair mid-partition

Here in the throwback picture, Jennifer Winget is seen donning a white and black dress. With shoulder-length hair cut, the actor left her short hair open with a mid partition hairstyle. Jennifer Winget's lightish maroon hair colour complimented her look.

Open loose curls

Jennifer Winget looked stunning in this black winter jacket with no-makeup. She seemingly loves keeping her hair open with loose curled edges. The actor let her straight hair loose for this attire with curls hanging and fans couldn't get enough of it, as seen in the comments section. The open loose curls rounded off the outfit perfectly.

Braided Bun

Jennifer Winget loves to experiment with bun hairstyles as seen on her social media. This time too, the actor donned a casual outfit paired it with braided bun hairstyle. The hairstyle was sided parted.

Straight short hair

Jennifer Winget is known to slay in long hair but she also pulls off short hair with equal grace. She looked impressive as she walked the red carpet wearing a creamish off-shoulder jumpsuit. She paired the outfit with middle-parted straight short hair tied in a clip.

Messy hair

The Beyhadh actor looked stunning as she posed in a devilish netted black dress. With a messy hairstyle, she sported the unconventional dark dress with a plunging deep neckline. Be it the actor's intense expression or her messy hairstyle, everything was spot on for this look.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani finds her new hairstylist in Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian shows off her gorgeous new honey blonde hair | See pic inside

Image Source - Jennifer Winget's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.