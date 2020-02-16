Jimmy Fallon And His Guests Created A Wave Of Laughter With THESE Hilarious Moments; WATCH

Jimmy Fallon is one of the most popular late-night show hosts. The Tonight Show host has had many celebrity guest appearances. These celebrity appearances have given birth to some of the most hilarious moments on the show. Jimmy Fallon’s camaraderie with his guests is not only visible during the interview but also during the skits and games the host and guests play. Take a look at some of these hilarious moments from Jimmy Fallon’s show here.

Jimmy Fallon makes everybody ROFL:

1. Ew! with Taylor Swift

This is one of the most viewed videos from The Tonight Show's YouTube page. Jimmy Fallon stole the limelight from guest Taylor Swift as he played the character of Sara and not S-A-R-A-H since Hs are Ew! The audience present during the show could not help but laugh their guts out over this hilarious skit presented by Taylor and Fallon.

2. When Jen met Jim

This bit from 2015 was no less than a competition between The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and guest Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer went on to grab some major attention with two of her most embarrassing stories, but Jimmy Fallon also gave a tough fight to Lawrence. Although it was not a game, both Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lawrence managed to make the audience laugh.

3. Try Not to Laugh

The title itself explains the game that Jimmy Fallon and Benedict Cumberbatch played, but it fails to mention how difficult it would be to maintain a straight face. Both Benedict and Jimmy could not help but contain their laughter as they watched the videos together. Take a look.

4. Justin Falls Silent

Jimmy Fallon's long-time buddy Justin Timberlake was on vocal rest during his appearance on The Tonight Show. This led to the interview being completely silent from Timberlake’s side. But that did not stop the duo from cracking jokes and taking digs at Kevin Hart. Take a look.

Image Courtesy: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon YouTube

