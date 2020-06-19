Jimmy Kimmel Takes Break From Hosting Late Night Show, Says 'need Time With Family'

Talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is taking a break from his late-night hosting duties to enjoy the summer with his family. The 52-year old television show host shared the news of his break on social media just ahead of his last episode of the show Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 18 and informed fans that he needs some time off from work so that he can spend quality time with his family members.

Jimmy Kimmel takes break from work

Jimmy uploaded the video on his Instagram page and revealed that the show which was aired on June 18 was his last show for the summer as he is taking an off to spend some more time with his family. He said in the clip that he has been doing this job for almost 18 years which accounts for 3,130 shows. He further explained that there is nothing wrong with taking a break for my family. Though there is nothing to worry about, all are safe and hearty, still, he feels he needs a couple of months to be around his family. The comedian shared that while he's on vacation, he said he will be joined by people capable of filling in happiness. Jimmy also revealed that the show will begin after the late-night show goes on a two-week hiatus, on July 6.

Earlier this week, ABC had announced that Kimmel has been roped in to host the Emmy Awards for the third time this September. Reportedly, Jimmy told a media outlet that he does not know where will the things be conducted or how will he be able to do it, but it was confident enough to host it again. Apart from hosting, Jimmy will also be executive producing the awards.

As per reports, the ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke issued a statement on June 16 and laid their faith on the host and said that they believe Jimmy will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny, and moving Primetime Emmys show.

But apart from the award show’s host and its date, further information about the telecast has not been revealed. Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter and confirmed the news about him hosting the award show this year. However, he too refrained from disclosing any new information.

According to a media portal’s report, many scenarios are being explored by the executive producers regarding this year’s award shows. A complete virtual version or in-person event with some virtual aspects are the two options that are under discussion. But while selecting a particular format for the award show, the health and safety of all the attendees is the top priority.

(Image credit: AP)

