JLo On 'Saturday Night Live': Looks Back At 2019 And 'the Green Versace Dress'

Jennifer Lopez recently appeared as the guest host for the American TV show 'Saturday Night Live' where the singer-actor stunned the audiences with her charm and grace. JLo had was dressed in a black and white tuxedo as she delivered a speech reflecting on the year 2019.

The singer had the audiences' jaws on the floor when she stripped out of her tuxedo showing off the iconic green Versace dress that she had worn on the runway at the Grammy awards in the year 2000.

J Lo's Iconic Green Dress

The actor recalled that when she had worn the same green dress on the runway at Milan a few months ago, word spread that she looked better now than she had 20 years ago. Jennifer Lopez quipped about it, adding that she hadn't been bragging about her looks and that it had only been gossip for her.

The 50-year-old Latina singer spoke about her achievements of the year proudly recounting her engagement with basketball player Alex Rodriguez, the success of her film 'Hustlers' and also her modeling stint at Milan fashion week.



The 'Hustlers' actor took to Instagram to share a lot of videos of her speech at the Saturday Night Live along with a few BTS shots. In September, JLo had shared many videos of her runway appearance through her Instagram handle. One of them also featured the ace designer Donatella Versace.

Take a look at JLo's SNL experience:

Have a look at Jennifer Lopez's post from the Milan fashion show runway:

(With agency inputs)

