Jodha Akbar Actor Manisha Yadav A.k.a. Salima Begum Dies; Co-star Paridhi Pays Tributes

ZeeTV show Jodha Akbar fame Manisha Yadav recently breathed her last. The actor was known for playing the role of Salima Begum in Jodha Akbar starring Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma. While the cause of the death has not been revealed yet, the actor allegedly passed away on October 1 due to a brain haemorrhage.

Manisha Yadav played the role of Salima Begum, the fourth wife of Akbar, in the TV serial Jodha Akbar. The actor impressed the audience with her humble nature on the show and the love she showered on Jodha. She had often reminisced about her portrayal of Salima Begum from the show via social media.

Paridhi Sharma on Manisha Yadav's death

Jodha Akbar star Paridhi Sharma was shocked by her co-actor's death. Taking to Instagram, Paridhi Sharma shared a photo of Manisha Yadav and wrote, "This news is so heartbreaking. RIP @manisha_mannu". Devastated by Manisha Yadav's death news, Paridhi Sharma also shared her concern for the late actor's one-year-old son. Paridhi essayed the lead role of Jodha Bai in the hit TV serial.

Manisha Yadav's social media handles are filled with photos and videos of her son. The late actor's son turned one in July. Taking to Twitter, she penned a heartfelt note for her son and also shared a series of adorable photos. She wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday my precious baby!!! My little rainbow boy. You have been such a light in my life during a season of a hard year." She further mentioned how she felt delighted to be his mother and wrote, "I’m so blessed and thankful to be your Mumma. I love you so much." She also shared a few glimpses of her son's birthday celebration.

Paridhi Yadav's Twitter handle has a pinned tweet from 2017 from Jodha Akbar. The video had Manisha Yadav as Salima Begum delivering dialogues. It also featured Paridhi Sharma as Jodha. The video received many comments in which Manisha's fans showered her with love. A fan from Germany wrote, "In Germany you have many Fans, they love you and jodha akbar. Greets from Germany." Some other fans also called her beautiful and sweet. The pinned tweet had resurfaced as a few fans of the actor prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

Image: Instagram/@manisha_mannu