Rajat Tokas Celebartes Birthday: Five Popular TV Shows Of The 'Jodha Akbar' Star

Rajat Tokas is a popular TV celebrity known for his acting prowess in several Indian drama series. The actor is well-known for his roles in historical shows like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Jodhaa Akbar, and Chandra Nandini. Rajat Tokas entered the TV industry at a very young age and was last seen as Vikrant in Colors TV's supernatural revenge drama, Naagin 3. As the actor, Rajat Tokas celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a look at his most popular serials over the years-

Also read | 'Naagin' Star Pearl V Puri's Staggering Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details

Rajat Tokas: Five popular TV shows to take a look at

Dharam Veer

Dharam Veer was an Indian period television drama airing on NDTV Imagine. This fictional tale was of two princes named, Dharam and Veer. The show features their adventures as they traverse the path of life. The show, Dharam Veer was presented by Sagar Films and NDTV Group. The first episode of Dharam Veer was "The Kingdom of Aryanagar" which aired on 21 January 2008. The series continued until 4 December 2008.

Jodha Akbar

Jodha Akbar aired on Zee Tv. Rajat Tokas gained immense popularity with this Indian historical fiction drama television series. This show premiered on 18 June 2013 on Zee TV which was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Jodha Akbar starred Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma in lead roles, and the story of the film focused on how a political marriage between a royal couple from two different religions gets love between them to the level that it alters the fate of India and its people. Reportedly, the show was the most expensive TV serials ever made with its astounding array of period costumes, sets, and jewellery.

Also read | 'Naagin 4' Actor Anita Hassanandani On Her Role: 'My Character Has Exhausted Her Run'

Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan

Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan was an Indian historical drama that aired on Star Plus. The show was produced by Sagar Pictures and reportedly also considered as the costliest one to be produced at that time. The story was based on Prithviraj Raso, the Apabhramsha poem by Chand Bardai which portrays the life of the ruler of the Chauhan dynasty, and a 12th-century emperor in India. Rajat Tokas portrayed the role of the younger Prithviraj Chauhan while Anas Rashid played older Prithviraj Chauhan.

Chandra Nandini

Chandra Nandini was an Indian Historical fictional drama television series which initiated broadcast on Star Plus on 10 October 2016 and continued till 10 November 2017. Chandra Nandini was produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and helmed by Ranjan Kumar Singh. The show starred Rajat Tokas as Chandragupta Maurya and Shweta Basu Prasad as a princess Nandni in the lead roles. The story-line of the show was based on the life of Chandragupta Maurya.

Also read | 'Naagin 4' Actor Anita Hassanandani On Her Role: 'My Character Has Exhausted Her Run'

Naagin

Rajat Tokas also featured in the popular Indian supernatural fantasy thriller television series in the first and the third part. In the first series of Naagin, Rajat Tokas played the role of a wishful mongoose. And in the third season aired he starred with Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, and Rakshanda Khan. In Naagin 3, he was portrayed as a wishful serpent in which, the Icchadari Naag and Naagin Vikrant and Ruhi reunite as lovers after a hundred years.

Also read | Anita Hassanandani Recreates Iconic DDLJ Scene With Hilarious Twist; See Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.