'Stay Indoors, Save The Nation', Rahul Dravid Appeals To Citizens In Fight Vs Coronavirus

Former Indian skipper and a world-class batsman during his playing days, Rahul Dravid has come forward with a very important message for all the citizens of India as they continue to stay indoors and follow the 21-day nationwide lockdown that was imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 25 in order to combat the deadly COVID-19.

'Stay indoors, save the nation': Rahul Dravid

"Hello! The whole world is coming together to fight COVID-19. This is a great opportunity for us to support doctors, nurses, policemen and so many other government services that are doing their very best and working very, very hard to keep us and our loved ones safe. What we need to do to support them is to stay indoors and stay at home. We can do a huge service to the nation and to our fellow citizens by staying at home and staying indoors.

I appeal to all the youngsters and all people to stay at home and spend your time productively indoors. That is a great gift you can give to our nation and really support people who are really working day and night to keep us healthy and safe. Stay indoors, save the nation", said Dravid in a video that was posted by the Bengaluru City Police on their official Twitter handle.

'Nothing is bigger than life': Irfan Pathan

During a recent interview, Pathan went on to say it is very important that all governments take proper measures and that the sporting activities should obviously be postponed as nothing is bigger than life. The veteran all-rounder also mentioned that just like the postponement of this edition of the IPL, everyone should consider the situation every month.

He also added that whether it is the governing body of world cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) or any national board, all organizations need to see the situation in Australia (the hosts of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in October-November) every three, four weeks and then take a decision.

