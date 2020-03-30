Coronavirus: Prince Charles Out Of Self-isolation After Testing Positive

After spending at least seven days in self-isolation due to positive diagnosis of coronavirus, Prince Charles is now out of it. After showcasing mild symptoms of COVID-19 infection, Duke of Cornwall along with wife, Camilla was quarantined at Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate. According to reports, a royal spokesperson has said that Prince of wales consulted with a doctor and is “now out of self-isolation”.

The Buckingham Palace had said earlier that the Queen had last seen Prince Charles on March 12 and he was “in good health”. Prince Charles' release from isolation comes as the total infections of coronavirus spike to 19,522 with at least 1,228 deaths including 47 in just Scotland.

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 34,804 lives worldwide as of March 30. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected at least 735,010 people. Out of the total infections, 156,122 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

Prince Charles did not jump the queue

Britain reportedly said on March 26, that the 71-year-old member of the Royal family, Prince Charles did not jump the queue for the medical test even though his symptoms and condition met the criteria. Prince Charles’ office said that he was tested earlier this week and is currently in ‘good health’ in self-isolation at his residence in Scotland with mild symptoms along with his wife Camilla who had tested negative.

According to reports, while Scotland’s chief medical officer said there were clinical reasons for Prince Charles being tested, a Royal source has revealed that he was subjected to the COVID-19 test because of his age and medical history. However, this move has been criticised by some people on social media as in the UK it is not allowed to get an individual tested until he or she showcases severe symptoms. Britain's junior health minister, Edward Argar told an international news agency when inquired about why the Royal family member was tested that ‘his symptoms, his condition, met that criteria’. He further added that the Prince of Wales 'did not jump the queue’.

