'The Forgotten Army' Boasts Of A Stellar Cast; From Sunny Kaushal To Sharvari Wagh

Amazon Prime is all set to gift its viewers with a patriotic web-series and documentary on the occasion of Republic Day. The web series will premier on Amazon Prime two days prior to Republic day, i.e. January 24, 2020, and is helmed by the Tiger Zinda Hai director Kabir Khan. The web series is titled The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye and marks the debut of Kabir Singh as on a digital platform. The web series has an ensemble star cast comprising Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal and debutant Sharvari as the lead pair. Read to know about the whole star cast of The Forgotten Army.

The Forgotten Army cast details:

Actor's Name Character's Name Episodes Sunny Kaushal Sodhi 5 episodes Sharvari Wagh Maya 5 episodes TJ Bhanu Rasamma 5 episodes Rohit Chaudhary Arshad 5 episodes Karanvir Malhotra Amar 5 episodes M.K. Raina Old Sodhi 5 episodes Rajiv Ranjan Subedar Tokas 4 episodes Sudhanva Deshpande Subhash 3 episodes Sushma Seth Urmila 3 episodes R. Badree Rajan 3 episodes Akhil Iyer Shridhar 3 episodes Sam Mohan Rajan's friend 3 episodes Toshiji Takeshima Daichi 3 episodes Tom Ashley Major Willis 2 episodes Upen Chauhan Pamma 2 episodes Junichi Kajioka General Fujiwara 2 episodes Takayuki Japanese soldier 2 episodes Amala Akkineni Maya's mother 2 episodes Brijeshkumar Jha Netaji 2 episodes Abhishek Kumar INA soldier 2 episodes Paloma Monappa Rani 2 episodes Nizhalgal Ravi Maya's father 2 episodes Taba Reema Winny 2 episodes Shruti Sheth Lakshmi 2 episodes

Recently, Sunny Kaushal's elder brother Vicky Kaushal joined hands with younger brother for a promoting the web series. The makers titled the caption writing, "he Army - Remembered and Forgotten - Feat. Vicky Kaushal #TheForgottenArmy, never forget! @sunsunnykhez @vickykaushal09"

