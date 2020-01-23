The Debate
'The Forgotten Army' Boasts Of A Stellar Cast; From Sunny Kaushal To Sharvari Wagh

Television News

The Forgotten Army cast comprises some stellar actors from Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal to debutant Sharvari Wagh. Read to know more about it

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
the forgotten army cast

Amazon Prime is all set to gift its viewers with a patriotic web-series and documentary on the occasion of Republic Day. The web series will premier on Amazon Prime two days prior to Republic day, i.e. January 24, 2020, and is helmed by the Tiger Zinda Hai director Kabir Khan. The web series is titled The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye and marks the debut of Kabir Singh as on a digital platform. The web series has an ensemble star cast comprising Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal and debutant Sharvari as the lead pair. Read to know about the whole star cast of The Forgotten Army.

Also Read | Kabir Khan Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Show 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez) on

Also Read | Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army's Trailer Released, To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

The Forgotten Army cast details:

Actor's Name Character's Name Episodes
Sunny Kaushal Sodhi 5 episodes
Sharvari Wagh Maya 5 episodes
TJ Bhanu Rasamma 5 episodes
Rohit Chaudhary Arshad 5 episodes
Karanvir Malhotra Amar 5 episodes
M.K. Raina Old Sodhi 5 episodes
Rajiv Ranjan Subedar Tokas 4 episodes
Sudhanva Deshpande Subhash 3 episodes
Sushma Seth Urmila 3 episodes
R. Badree Rajan 3 episodes
Akhil Iyer Shridhar 3 episodes
Sam Mohan Rajan's friend 3 episodes
Toshiji Takeshima Daichi 3 episodes
Tom Ashley Major Willis 2 episodes
Upen Chauhan Pamma 2 episodes
Junichi Kajioka General Fujiwara 2 episodes
Takayuki Japanese soldier  2 episodes
Amala Akkineni Maya's mother 2 episodes
Brijeshkumar Jha Netaji 2 episodes
Abhishek Kumar INA soldier 2 episodes
Paloma Monappa Rani 2 episodes
Nizhalgal Ravi Maya's father 2 episodes
Taba Reema Winny 2 episodes
Shruti Sheth Lakshmi 2 episodes

Also Read | Kabir Khan's Documentary Movie 'The Forgotten Army' To Turn Into An Online Series

Recently, Sunny Kaushal's elder brother Vicky Kaushal joined hands with younger brother for a promoting the web series. The makers titled the caption writing, "he Army - Remembered and Forgotten - Feat. Vicky Kaushal #TheForgottenArmy, never forget! @sunsunnykhez @vickykaushal09"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Joins Sunny Kaushal To Deliver A Gripping Message On Patriotism

IMAGE COURTESY: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN'S INSTAGRAM

 

 

Published:
