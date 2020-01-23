'The Forgotten Army' Boasts Of A Stellar Cast; From Sunny Kaushal To Sharvari Wagh

Amazon Prime is all set to gift its viewers with a patriotic web-series and documentary on the occasion of Republic Day. The web series will premier on Amazon Prime two days prior to Republic day, i.e. January 24, 2020, and is helmed by the Tiger Zinda Hai director Kabir Khan. The web series is titled The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye and marks the debut of Kabir Singh as on a digital platform. The web series has an ensemble star cast comprising Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal and debutant Sharvari as the lead pair. Read to know about the whole star cast of The Forgotten Army.
Also Read | Kabir Khan Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Show 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye'
Also Read | Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army's Trailer Released, To Stream On Amazon Prime Video
|Actor's Name
|Character's Name
|Episodes
|Sunny Kaushal
|Sodhi
|5 episodes
|Sharvari Wagh
|Maya
|5 episodes
|TJ Bhanu
|Rasamma
|5 episodes
|Rohit Chaudhary
|Arshad
|5 episodes
|Karanvir Malhotra
|Amar
|5 episodes
|M.K. Raina
|Old Sodhi
|5 episodes
|Rajiv Ranjan
|Subedar Tokas
|4 episodes
|Sudhanva Deshpande
|Subhash
|3 episodes
|Sushma Seth
|Urmila
|3 episodes
|R. Badree
|Rajan
|3 episodes
|Akhil Iyer
|Shridhar
|3 episodes
|Sam Mohan
|Rajan's friend
|3 episodes
|Toshiji Takeshima
|Daichi
|3 episodes
|Tom Ashley
|Major Willis
|2 episodes
|Upen Chauhan
|Pamma
|2 episodes
|Junichi Kajioka
|General Fujiwara
|2 episodes
|Takayuki
|Japanese soldier
|2 episodes
|Amala Akkineni
|Maya's mother
|2 episodes
|Brijeshkumar Jha
|Netaji
|2 episodes
|Abhishek Kumar
|INA soldier
|2 episodes
|Paloma Monappa
|Rani
|2 episodes
|Nizhalgal Ravi
|Maya's father
|2 episodes
|Taba Reema
|Winny
|2 episodes
|Shruti Sheth
|Lakshmi
|2 episodes
Also Read | Kabir Khan's Documentary Movie 'The Forgotten Army' To Turn Into An Online Series
Recently, Sunny Kaushal's elder brother Vicky Kaushal joined hands with younger brother for a promoting the web series. The makers titled the caption writing, "he Army - Remembered and Forgotten - Feat. Vicky Kaushal #TheForgottenArmy, never forget! @sunsunnykhez @vickykaushal09"
Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Joins Sunny Kaushal To Deliver A Gripping Message On Patriotism
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.