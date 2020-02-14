Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update February 13: Sonakshi Gets A New Job

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar.

The episode starts with a leap after 4 months. RJ announces that Kahaani Parvati Ki topped the TRP chart again and is running successfully even after 4.5 years. Netra gives the interview and introduces some other actors as Parvati and Kunal instead of Sumit and Sonakshi. She says Sumit and Sonakshi got engaged with their personal stuff thus they launched new faces and now they are still breaking the TRP chart. A reporter asks Netra about Sonakshi.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update Feb 13

Later, Sonakshi is seen at the police station. She meets Suman. Suman asks about Pari. She reveals how she got trapped and gave all Sonakshi's earnings to him. Sonakshi assures Suman that she will take her out from the jail. But Suman says how is this possible because Sonakshi’s career is finished after her separation with Rohit. Sonakshi says she has given many auditions and the result will be successful.

There, Sonakshi meets the lawyer and asks for another hearing date. But the lawyer refuses to go for the hearing and demands for the money. Sonakshi assures him that she will arrange the money by tomorrow at any cost. The lawyer asks to take help from Sippy mansion but Sona refuses. Another side, Nishi refuses to help poor people for the operation. Nishi tells that now Rohit has stopped doing free surgeries. Rohit overhears their conversation and orders Ravi to help them.

Nishi pretends to be good in front of Veena and Naren. Tanya and Rohan get happy to feel baby’s kick. Here, Pari sees her tummy growing and get worries. Sonakshi struggles to arrange the money. She asks Netra for the help, but she also refuses to help her with money. Meanwhile, she gets an offer to play sister-in-law in a show and she accepts the offer.

Later, Rohit operates that same old person in his small hospital. Tulsi helps Rohit and Rohit thanks her for fetching time from Sippy hospital and helping him. Further, he spots Pari at his hospital and thinks what she is doing here. Before he could reach her, he gets a call from his friend and his friend asks him to come to the party.

Another side, Sonakshi reads the role and agrees to play. She demands 4 Lakh rupees but the producer refuses to give to her. His assistant tells to Sonakshi that she can get instant money by dancing at his brother party. The ends with Sonakshi accepting the offer.

