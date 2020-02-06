Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update February 5: Nishi Attempts Suicide?

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum show revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar. The episode for February 5 starts with Dipa reasoning with everyone, trying to prove Nishi’s innocence. When everyone agrees, Sonakshi says she can do this for the property as she knows if Naren dies, the entire property will belong to her. Nishi cries and says she cannot live with such an accusation and sets herself ablaze. The Sippys are shocked.

A few hours before the incident, the Sippys question Sonakshi for blaming Nishi for killing Naren. While Sonakshi firmly says that Nishi is the culprit, Veena and the others refuse to believe her. However, she manages to find support in Ajit. Sonakshi reveals Nishi’s true intentions for killing Naren and calls the police. Meanwhile, Veena stops her and says that she trusts Nishi.

Rohit enters the room and says he trusts Sonakshi. Veena demands to know why Rohit still trusts Sonakshi after what she did to Naren. But Rohit says that if Sonakshi is alleging that Nishi is guilty, she might be having some proof. He asks them to at least give her a chance to prove her point. least, for once they should listen to what she wants to say.

Veena says that if Sonakshi fails to prove herself right, he has to do whatever she says. Rohit agrees to her condition, following which Sonakshi calls the inspector to come to her place with the proof. The inspector does not receive the call and lies unconscious on the road. Mahesh ends up receiving the call and informs Sonakshi that the person whom she is calling met with an accident.

No one believes Sonakshi and the family accuses her of creating drama. Sonakshi then tells Rohit that apart from the inspector, there is someone else who has the proof. However, before Rohit can make his move to get that person, Mahesh gets to that person first and informs Nishi that her work is done.

Rohit and Akash come back home and inform Sonakshi that she has lost it all, as the girl whom she was talking about is not in Mumbai since the past 15 days. Soon after, Nishi tries to prove herself by setting herself ablaze as she attempts suicide. The Sippys stand shocked as YK and Rohit try to save her. Following that, Mahesh thanks Nishi for bailing him out of jail.

