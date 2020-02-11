'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | February 10: Sonakshi Meets With An Accident

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar.

The episode starts with Rohit giving divorce papers to Sonakshi. Sonakshi stands shocked. Rohit says that he believes that Ajit revealed about Naren’s truth to Suman, but Suman created the scene in front of all.

'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' written update Feb 10

Rohit tells Sonakshi that she and her family did not think about anyone. Sonakshi asks does he understand the meaning of divorce? He answers that it’s over between them. He asks Sonakshi to read out the papers, sign it and leave. Sonakshi reads the paper and asks Rohit if someone forced him to sign a divorce.

Rohit says it is his decision and Sonakshi slaps Rohit twice for his acts and decisions. She asks Rohit why he is giving a divorce on the basis of infidelity. Rohit stands shocked and looks at Veena. Sonakshi asks Rohit if he would have said once she would have left without asking any question. She asks Rohit if he too feels she is characterless and Rohit says yes. Meanwhile, Ajit tries to interrupt between them, but Nishi stops him and slaps him.

Rohit says that non-stop drama is going on at his house and because of her every relation is breaking and asks Sona to leave. Sonakshi cries and leaves the Sippy mansion saying that she hates Rohit. She recalls her moments with Rohit. Rohit also parallelly recalls how Sonakshi slapped him. Rohit sees their wedding picture and cries.

He apologises to Sonakshi and says that his family does not trust her and for her sake, he did all this. He tells that Sonakshi does not deserve to be in the Sippi Mansion. Rohit says he trusts her and loves her. Sonakshi gets shocked seeing Mahesh on the road. She asks Mahesh that he was in jail but he says he is out now. He says that Sonakshi did not trust him and got married to Rohit that is why she is here.

He further says to Sonakshi that she has only two ways left either to come with him to his house or die with his hand. Here, Ajit informs Suman that Rohit has thrown Sonakshi out from the house. Mahesh drags Sonakshi to the car but she manages to escapes. Mahesh runs behind her. Sonakshi kicks Mahesh and about to run but meets with an accident and the episode ends here.

