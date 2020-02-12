Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update Feb 11: Rohit Cries After Seeing Sonakshi In Hospital

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar. The episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on February 11 begins with Sonakshi getting hit by a truck. Rohit wakes up scared taking Sonakshi’s name, while Mahesh escapes from the scene where Sonakshi is lying injured.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update Feb 11

The truck driver and his companion gets worried about what just happened. The driver wants to help her but his companion asks him to escape. Driver’s partner recognises Sonakshi as Parvati and refuses to take her to the hospital. He says if they did so, then they might be caught by police as the driver was drunk.

Meanwhile, Rohit hallucinates about Sonakshi leaving him forever. Rohit asks Sonakshi not to leave him but she says that she has to go as their love is over. Nishi comes to Rohit’s room and wishes to celebrate the moment as Sonakshi is out of their family at last. But Rohit says Sonakshi is better and safe. He says he will spoil his own life to keep Sonakshi safe. He says to Nishi that he will punish himself every day in front of her to save Sonakshi from Nishi’s bad intentions.

On the other hand, Suman, Pari and Ajit worry for Sonakshi as they can't find her anywhere. While Mahesh informs Nishi that Sonakshi might be dead. Nishi feels happy about her luck as she feels Naren will also die any moment now.

Later, Suman arrives with the police in Sippy mansion and asks about Sonakshi. She further slaps Rohit and accuses him of hurting Sonakshi. Veena talks ill about Sonakshi and Pari and asks Suman to leave the house. Rohit asks Suman to never enter his house ever again.

Later, Rohit looks for Sonakshi. A man tells Rohit that Sonakshi met with an accident. Rohit cries and asks Sonakshi to open her eyes. He takes her to the hospital and asks the man to inform Sonakshi’s parents about the accident. Rohit hides and sees Sonakshi at the hospital. Suman and Pari reach the hospital. A doctor operates Sonakshi and Rohit is seen being worried for her and the episode ends.

