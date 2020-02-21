'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update Feb 20: Rohit And Sonakshi Have A Spat

The show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. While Rohit is a surgeon, Sonakshi is a popular TV actor. The lead roles are essayed by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar.

The episode starts with Sonakshi telling that Pari is pregnant for 4 months which means that she wants to keep the child. After some time, even the Pandit leaves after giving some piece of advice about Rohit. Nishi comes to Veena and shares her worry for Rohit and offers a suggestion to get Rohit married again.

Meanwhile, Tanya lashes out at Rohan. Rohan goes upstairs and Veena inquires what went wrong. Suman also states that she was unaware that Pari is pregnant with Rohan's child.

Rohit informs everyone that Pari and her child is fine. Sonakshi taunts Rohit about all the jibes which he and his family had taken on her because of her profession. She further takes a dig at him for being a greater actor than her. She accuses him of acting as if he was worried for Pari and her child when instead he wanted the baby to be aborted.

Rohit and Sonakshi have an altercation

Rohit reprimands Sonakshi and tries to defend himself. Sonakshi further tells Rohit to stay away from Pari and her family as he clearly does not wish well for the baby. Sonakshi further accuses him of just trying to save Rohan's marriage and reputation by getting the baby aborted.

Suman further tries to intervene and gets convinced that Rohit and Sonakshi cannot get together again. Meanwhile, Rohit lashes out at Rohan. Rohit reveals to everyone that Pari is pregnant with Rohan's child which leaves everyone shocked and Tanya visibly angry. Rohit further accuses Rohan of trying to abort Pari's child by forcing the pill the abortion pill on her. However, Sonakshi still misunderstands Rohit's motives and threatens to file a police complaint against him and his entire family.

