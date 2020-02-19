Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update Feb 18: Rohit Saves Sonkashi

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar.

The episode starts with Akash asking Nishi to stay calm as Sonakshi just called them to congratulate the couple for their wedding. But Nishi gets angry and says that the Rastogi family can never think good about the Sippy family. She tells that Sonakshi is an actor and can create scenes and do drama anytime.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update Feb 18

Meanwhile, Suman decides to send a gift to the Sippys. Veena calls the Sippys and shows Suman’s gift. She asks Vimmi to throw the gift but Nishi asks to open it. They get shocked upon seeing a cactus plant. Nishi asks Akash and Deepa not to trust anyone from the Rastogi family and most importantly Sonakshi.

On the other hand, Sonakshi meets a producer at a coffee shop. The producer soon spikes Sonakshi’s drink. Later, Rohit learns that Pari wants to give birth to a child to take revenge from the Sippy family. He asks Pari’s doctor to help him out and convince her otherwise. The doctor calls Pari and asks her to meet at a hotel.

At the hotel, the producer asks Sonakshi to come with him to the room for an audition. Meanwhile, Rohan takes the help of his friend to get rid of Pari. There, an intoxicated Sonakshi exposes the producer for spiking her drink in front of all. Rohit reaches the hotel and learns about the whole incident. Later, Sonakshi is about to fall into the swimming pool when Rohit saves her.

Later, Pari reaches the same hotel and Rohan asks his friend to keep an eye on Pari. Rohit recalls his memories with Sonakshi and kisses her forehead and makes her sleep. Sonakshi wakes up after some time and behaves weirdly with Rohit. She doesn’t recall Rohit but tells him that he looks like her husband and the episode ends here. Stay tuned for the latest update.

