Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update Feb 19: Rohan Kidnaps Pari

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar.

The episode starts with Rohit asking Pari to get up. Sonakshi asks Rohit to leave. Sonakshi tries to wake up Pari. She asks Rohit about what he did to her and asks him about pills. Rohit says it is true and tells that Pari is four months pregnant. Suman and Sonakshi stand shocked after listening to this.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update Feb 19

A few hours before, an intoxicated Sonakshi pours her heart out to Rohit and says that he looks like her husband who does not love her. Sonakshi and Rohit’s conversation gets recorded in Sonakshi’s mobile. She says Rohit never understood her and when she needed him the most, he was not there. Rohit wipes Sonakshi’s tears and hugs her saying he loves her a lot even now.

On the other side, Rohan’s friend informs him that Pari is leaving from the hotel. Rohan asks him to keep an eye on her. He thinks he will not let her ruin his happiness. Meanwhile, Rohit asks Sumit to take Sonakshi home and says that he will file a complaint against the film producer.

Suman thanks Sumit for helping Sonakshi. Sumit asks Suman to take care of Sonakshi as she is going through a tough time. Later, Suman tells Sumit that Sonakshi needs strong emotional support which only he can give to her. She asks him to think about Sonakshi once. Sumit says to her that Sonakshi is just his friend and he can do anything for her.

Later, Rohit meets Pari and says that he knows she is pregnant. Pari asks Rohit to stay away from her. The duo argues and Pari refuses to listen to Rohit. She says she will bring her child into the world so that she can have Rohan back in her life.

Meanwhile, Rohan and his friend kidnap Pari. Suman and Sonakshi are on a lookout for Pari. Rohan forces an unconscious Pari to have a poisonous drink and tries to give her abortion pills. Meanwhile, Rohit interrupts and stops Rohan from harming Pari.

Later, Sonakshi spots Rohit with Pari and accuses him of Pari’s condition. A furious Rohit reveals to Sonakshi that Pari is four months pregnant. At the Sippy mansion, Akash and Deepa get excited about their marriage. Veena shows the kundali of Rohit to the priest. Rohit forces Pari to vomit to make sure she did not consume any pills. The priest tells Veena that Rohit has a dark future and the episode ends here. Stay tuned for the latest update.

