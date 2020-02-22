'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update Feb 21: Rohit Asks Sonakshi To Stay Away From Him

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Dipika Kakkar.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update Feb 21

The episode started with Suman as she told Sonakshi that Pari will stay with her till her delivery. Sonakshi got happy but also upset about the fact that Pari will be a single mother. Sonakshi explained to Suman that more than the father, it is the mother's name that is more important for a child. She further said that Pari's child would be lucky for them.

In the next scene, Sonakshi got to know that she bagged a role in a new show to play a sister-in-law. Rohit was seen discussing the symptoms of super virus and told his friends that they need to find out more about the disease and its cure. In another scene, Sonakshi met the producer and discussed the scene. She spotted Veena, Nisha and Vimmi at the restaurant.

Sonakshi met Vimmi and learnt that Tanya suffered a miscarriage. Meanwhile, Nishi instigated Veena and said that along with Deepa and Akash they should get Rohit married too. There, Vimmi told Sonakshi that Rohan tried to harm Pari but Rohit saved her.

In the next scene, in a hospital, Sonakshi met Naren. She said she was there to meet Tanya. Naren's body showed movement and he held Sonakshi's hand. Ajit told Sonakshi that after the accident his body showed movement for the first time. Sonakshi got teary-eyed and asked Ajit to take care of Naren.

In the next scene, Rohit saw Sonakshi from a distance. He said he knew Naren did not want Sonakshi to leave. He recalled Nishi’s word where she had threatened him. Later, Sonakshi met Tanya. Tanya got furious at her. She was about to hit Sonakshi but Rohit saved her. Rohit got hurt instead and asked Tulsi to take care of her.

Rohit got angry with Sonakshi for being dramatic and acting fake in front of others. He asked Sonakshi to leave. Afterwards, Sonakshi left and Rohit got teary-eyed and apologised. He said she should stay away from him and his family. The episode ended here.

