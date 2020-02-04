'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update For February 3; Sonakshi Finds Clue Against Nishi

February 3 episode starts with Sonakshi gathering clues about her fake signatures. She learns that Nishi has pushed Naren from the balcony. A few hours before, Nishi comes at the dining table and asks YK why he is not eating. She holds the knife with the left hand and Sonakshi gets shocked. Nishi than starts eating with a right hand and Sonakshi sigh a relief that Nishi is not the culprit as Nishi has not left-hander.

ALSO READ: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates For February 3: Malhar Expresses His Love

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update Feb 03

Suman asks Pari why she spoke rudely with the boy. Pari tells Suman the boy was asking whether she is a virgin or not in the first meeting and hence she decided to not accept the relation. Pari further decides to make Rohan weak by telling him about his baby so that he can marry her.

On the other hand, Sonakshi tells the inspector that no one is left-handed in her house and sees Vimmi chopping vegetables with the left hand. She doubts Vimmi. Vimmi says she is not educated enough to do the signature in English. Later, both decide to search the garbage bin for the clue.

Meanwhile, YK praises Nishi for using both the hand for working. On the other hand, Preeti demands Rohit to arrange for her to meet with Sonakshi. Here, Sonakshi along with Vimmi searches for the papers in the bin. She gets the paper which has her signature. She joins them and finds a letter pad of Nishi. Sonakshi gets shocked learning that Nishi is behind pushing Naren and trapping her in the case.

ALSO READ: 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' February 3 Written Updates: Rudraksh Confronts Prisha

Preeti asks Rohit to call Sonakshi. Meanwhile, Sonakshi goes into Nishi’s room to get some more clues. Rohit calls Sonakshi but she doesn’t receive the call. Later, Sonakshi finds the same letter pad at Nishi’s room and learns the truth about Nishi. Nishi and YK return to their room and Sonakshi hides.

Meanwhile, YK spots Sonakshi in his room and asks her what she is doing in his room. Sonakshi lies and goes to the inspector. Inspector tells Sonakshi that Nishi can be the culprit. Sonakshi refuses to believe. She is determined to find the culprit. Nishi sees her pen at the table and wonders how it came here. YK tells her that Sonakshi was their room.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update For February 03: Rakhi Scolds Karan For His Behaviour

ALSO READ: 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update February 3: AJ And Guddan Confront Each Other

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.