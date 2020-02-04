'Yeh Hai Chahatein' February 3 Written Updates: Rudraksh Confronts Prisha

The episode begins with Yuvraj being thanked by Gopal and going with Saransh and Vasu. Yuvraj asks Prisha if she is fine, to which she asks him if he is hurt. Yuvraj says that he can sacrifice his life for Saransh to protect him. She asks him if she should apologise to him, to which Yuvraj asks her why. Rishi then tells him that she was going to reveal the truth to everyone about the accident. Yuvraj says it is fine, and he can overlook that misunderstanding.

Yuvraj says that he too would have done the same if he was in her place. Meanwhile, Rudraksh is interrupted during his concert. The police inform Yuvraj that they are here to give back the belongings of Rajeev which were found in the car. Among the belongings were a few toys, looking at them Yuvraj gets extremely emotional. Ahana enters the picture and asks if she can keep the toys. She then reveals to Rudraksh that they were planning to adopt a child together.

Prisha, in the meantime, asks Yuvraj who is the culprit behind her death sentence and Saransh being kidnapped. Yuvraj says that he assumes it could be Rudraksh. Prisha recalls how he spoke to her in the cell and validates the assumption. She says that as they do not have any proof, they cannot make a direct claim against him. Yuvraj then promises Prisha that he will not let her die and find a way somehow to reverse the judgement. Prisha tells him that she trusts him and believes that he will indeed try his best.

Soon after, it is revealed how Yuvraj faked the entire scenario to become a hero in Prisha’s eyes. It was his idea to get Sarasnh kidnapped and to push for a death sentence. He then heads towards Rudraksh’s house. Meanwhile, Ahana explains to Rudraksh her plan with Rajeev to adopt a child and complete their family. As she is explaining to him, Rudraksh gets a call from Yuvraj, who asks him his share of the money. He also agrees to pay him more to do the task. Although initially hesitant, Yuvraj agrees to do the job.

In the morning, Prisha is taken away in a police van and brought to Rudraksh. He humiliates her by showing her photographs of Rajeev and shouting that she killed him. He tells her how her murder has affected the lives of everyone in his family and how she has stolen their happiness. He continues to trouble her by telling others to speak about Rajeev and taunt her.

He later takes her upstairs and asks her what relations she had with Rajeev. Rudra says that he assumes they were having an affair and that she was blackmailing him. He accuses her further and tells her that she killed him because she was having an affair. She asks him why is he talking like that when he knows that Rajeev is the father of Saransh. Soon, Rudraksh's manager comes in and hands him a letter, which takes him by surprise.

