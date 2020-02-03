Kundali Bhagya Written Update For February 03: Rakhi Scolds Karan For His Behaviour

Today's episode begins with Karan saying that Rishab will not apologise to Sherlyn because she made an issue for no reason and it does not matter to him if she stayed in the house or not. Rakhi scolds Karan that he cannot decide for others and said that it does matter to her and this family because Sherlyn is Luthra's daughter-in-law. Karan said Rakhi does not know anything about Sherlyn, which is why she was speaking like that.

Rakhi tells she knows everything but he is not listening to her and asks him to respect Sherlyn because she was his brother’s wife. Karan asks from when did she start going against Preeta? Mahira says Rakhi is not against Preeta but is against the one who hurts Mahira. Sameer comes there and tells that guests are leaving and no family member is there to attend them; so he asked Ramona to cut the cake.

Rakhi and Kareena reach Sherlyn’s house. Sherlyn sees them from her room and decides to start her drama. She acts like she is crying from the time she came from Luthra's house. Sanjana says that she trusts Rishab but still how did he behave like that with Sherlyn and says that she was really disappointed with him. Sherlyn praises her mother’s actions. Kareena and Rakhi apologises to Sanjana for Rishab’s behaviour. Rakhi says she came to bring Sherlyn back and wants to talk to her.

Sameer tells Karan that Sristy has asked him whether Karan will really help Preeta? Rishab says that Sarla would have liked it seeing the way Karan tried to help Preeta and her family. Karan says Preeta helped him by treating Dadi well and saved his family members too so he is also helping her now. Rishab smiles at Karan hearing his reason for saving Preeta. Mahira overhears that and cries knowing that Karan was trying to help Preeta.

